Last updated July 25 2019 at 6:56 AM

512 Lewis Canyon Lane

512 Lewis Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

512 Lewis Canyon Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large kitchen, new carpeting, 4th bedroom makes great office or study, close to everything. Ready for move in 7-20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

