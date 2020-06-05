Rent Calculator
Last updated July 25 2019 at 6:56 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
512 Lewis Canyon Lane
512 Lewis Canyon Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
512 Lewis Canyon Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large kitchen, new carpeting, 4th bedroom makes great office or study, close to everything. Ready for move in 7-20
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 Lewis Canyon Lane have any available units?
512 Lewis Canyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 512 Lewis Canyon Lane have?
Some of 512 Lewis Canyon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 512 Lewis Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
512 Lewis Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Lewis Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 512 Lewis Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 512 Lewis Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 512 Lewis Canyon Lane offers parking.
Does 512 Lewis Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Lewis Canyon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Lewis Canyon Lane have a pool?
No, 512 Lewis Canyon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 512 Lewis Canyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 512 Lewis Canyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Lewis Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Lewis Canyon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070
