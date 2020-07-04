Rent Calculator
5109 Hawks Nest
5109 Hawks Nest
·
No Longer Available
Location
5109 Hawks Nest, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath one story home in award winning McKinney ISD. Tree lined back yard with open patio. Large kitchen and living area and walk in master closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5109 Hawks Nest have any available units?
5109 Hawks Nest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5109 Hawks Nest have?
Some of 5109 Hawks Nest's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5109 Hawks Nest currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Hawks Nest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Hawks Nest pet-friendly?
No, 5109 Hawks Nest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 5109 Hawks Nest offer parking?
Yes, 5109 Hawks Nest offers parking.
Does 5109 Hawks Nest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Hawks Nest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Hawks Nest have a pool?
No, 5109 Hawks Nest does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Hawks Nest have accessible units?
No, 5109 Hawks Nest does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Hawks Nest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5109 Hawks Nest does not have units with dishwashers.
