All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5109 Blackelm Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5109 Blackelm Dr
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:44 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5109 Blackelm Dr
5109 Blackelm Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5109 Blackelm Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5109 Blackelm Dr have any available units?
5109 Blackelm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 5109 Blackelm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Blackelm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Blackelm Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5109 Blackelm Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 5109 Blackelm Dr offer parking?
No, 5109 Blackelm Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5109 Blackelm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Blackelm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Blackelm Dr have a pool?
No, 5109 Blackelm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Blackelm Dr have accessible units?
No, 5109 Blackelm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Blackelm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5109 Blackelm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5109 Blackelm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5109 Blackelm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
