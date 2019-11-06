All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5109 Blackelm Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5109 Blackelm Dr
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:44 AM

5109 Blackelm Dr

5109 Blackelm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5109 Blackelm Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 Blackelm Dr have any available units?
5109 Blackelm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 5109 Blackelm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Blackelm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Blackelm Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5109 Blackelm Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5109 Blackelm Dr offer parking?
No, 5109 Blackelm Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5109 Blackelm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Blackelm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Blackelm Dr have a pool?
No, 5109 Blackelm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Blackelm Dr have accessible units?
No, 5109 Blackelm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Blackelm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5109 Blackelm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5109 Blackelm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5109 Blackelm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center