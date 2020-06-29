All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5108 Highlands Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5108 Highlands Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

5108 Highlands Drive

5108 Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5108 Highlands Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Space, Space, Space! This home has all the space you will need with over 3,000 sq. ft! Open 5 bedroom floor plan features stunning kitchen that opens to breakfast and living areas. Tall ceilings in living room provide an open and airy experience. Master suite is incredible, with a sitting area! Large backyard, be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Highlands Drive have any available units?
5108 Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 5108 Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5108 Highlands Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5108 Highlands Drive offer parking?
No, 5108 Highlands Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5108 Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Highlands Drive have a pool?
No, 5108 Highlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5108 Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 5108 Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5108 Highlands Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5108 Highlands Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5108 Highlands Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center