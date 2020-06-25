All apartments in McKinney
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:30 AM

5107 Feather

5107 Feather Crst · No Longer Available
Location

5107 Feather Crst, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 Feather have any available units?
5107 Feather doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 Feather have?
Some of 5107 Feather's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 Feather currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Feather is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Feather pet-friendly?
No, 5107 Feather is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5107 Feather offer parking?
Yes, 5107 Feather offers parking.
Does 5107 Feather have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 Feather does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Feather have a pool?
No, 5107 Feather does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Feather have accessible units?
No, 5107 Feather does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 Feather have units with dishwashers?
No, 5107 Feather does not have units with dishwashers.

