5028 Diamond Peak Court
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:18 PM

5028 Diamond Peak Court

5028 Diamond Peak Court · No Longer Available
Location

5028 Diamond Peak Court, McKinney, TX 75071
Summit View Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
A nice one story 4-bedroom home. Upgraded with Granite Counters, Duel Vanities, Center Island, Appliances. Separated Tub and Showers. Green Featured Windows, Central AC. Fireplace, Blinds, Storm-Door, Full Sprinkler. Big open Living & Kitchen Area in tile and hardwood floor. Big back yard with privacy. Great Community with a Lake, a Swimming pool, a Walking Trail and an Open Picnic Area. Near to Baylor Medical Center,Kroger,Costco,Cinemark and 24H-Fitness. Easy access to 380 & 75. An Exemplary Prosper ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 Diamond Peak Court have any available units?
5028 Diamond Peak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5028 Diamond Peak Court have?
Some of 5028 Diamond Peak Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 Diamond Peak Court currently offering any rent specials?
5028 Diamond Peak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 Diamond Peak Court pet-friendly?
No, 5028 Diamond Peak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5028 Diamond Peak Court offer parking?
Yes, 5028 Diamond Peak Court offers parking.
Does 5028 Diamond Peak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 Diamond Peak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 Diamond Peak Court have a pool?
Yes, 5028 Diamond Peak Court has a pool.
Does 5028 Diamond Peak Court have accessible units?
No, 5028 Diamond Peak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 Diamond Peak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5028 Diamond Peak Court has units with dishwashers.

