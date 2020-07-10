5028 Diamond Peak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

A nice one story 4-bedroom home. Upgraded with Granite Counters, Duel Vanities, Center Island, Appliances. Separated Tub and Showers. Green Featured Windows, Central AC. Fireplace, Blinds, Storm-Door, Full Sprinkler. Big open Living & Kitchen Area in tile and hardwood floor. Big back yard with privacy. Great Community with a Lake, a Swimming pool, a Walking Trail and an Open Picnic Area. Near to Baylor Medical Center,Kroger,Costco,Cinemark and 24H-Fitness. Easy access to 380 & 75. An Exemplary Prosper ISD.