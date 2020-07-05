Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5024 Birchwood Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:30 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5024 Birchwood Drive
5024 Birchwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5024 Birchwood Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Heatherwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5024 Birchwood Drive have any available units?
5024 Birchwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5024 Birchwood Drive have?
Some of 5024 Birchwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5024 Birchwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5024 Birchwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 Birchwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5024 Birchwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 5024 Birchwood Drive offer parking?
No, 5024 Birchwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5024 Birchwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5024 Birchwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 Birchwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5024 Birchwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5024 Birchwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5024 Birchwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 Birchwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5024 Birchwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
