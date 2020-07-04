Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5017 Vineyard Lane
5017 Vineyard Lane
·
No Longer Available
McKinney
Location
5017 Vineyard Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5017 Vineyard Lane have any available units?
5017 Vineyard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5017 Vineyard Lane have?
Some of 5017 Vineyard Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 5017 Vineyard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5017 Vineyard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 Vineyard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5017 Vineyard Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 5017 Vineyard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5017 Vineyard Lane offers parking.
Does 5017 Vineyard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 Vineyard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 Vineyard Lane have a pool?
No, 5017 Vineyard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5017 Vineyard Lane have accessible units?
No, 5017 Vineyard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 Vineyard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5017 Vineyard Lane has units with dishwashers.
