5017 Geranium Court
Last updated March 30 2020 at 4:58 AM

5017 Geranium Court

5017 Geranium Court · No Longer Available
Location

5017 Geranium Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful One story home with 3 bedrooms, plus study and 2 baths. Hardwood floor, two dining areas, Skylight in Kitchen, SS appliances, split bedrooms. Fresh paint . Fridge stays with the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

