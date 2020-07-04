Rent Calculator
5017 Geranium Court
5017 Geranium Court
5017 Geranium Court
Location
5017 Geranium Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful One story home with 3 bedrooms, plus study and 2 baths. Hardwood floor, two dining areas, Skylight in Kitchen, SS appliances, split bedrooms. Fresh paint . Fridge stays with the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5017 Geranium Court have any available units?
5017 Geranium Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5017 Geranium Court have?
Some of 5017 Geranium Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5017 Geranium Court currently offering any rent specials?
5017 Geranium Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 Geranium Court pet-friendly?
No, 5017 Geranium Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 5017 Geranium Court offer parking?
No, 5017 Geranium Court does not offer parking.
Does 5017 Geranium Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 Geranium Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 Geranium Court have a pool?
No, 5017 Geranium Court does not have a pool.
Does 5017 Geranium Court have accessible units?
No, 5017 Geranium Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 Geranium Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5017 Geranium Court has units with dishwashers.
