Amenities

pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

5016 FALCON HOLLOW Available 07/06/19 Beautiful home! McKinney, TX - Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Stonebridge Ranch! Green Belt, Lots of Trees. Open and Spacious, Nice Flooring. Access to Beach Club, Tennis, Sand Volleyball, Parks and much more. Pets on case by case basis - $600 pet deposit with $300 of that deposit non-refundable. 2 year lease $1825 or 1 year lease $1875 $45 application fee Apply on line at www.legacy380.com. One time administration fee of $125 due at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent responsible to verify all information



(RLNE2242432)