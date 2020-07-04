All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:12 AM

5016 FALCON HOLLOW

5016 Falcon Hollow Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5016 Falcon Hollow Rd, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
5016 FALCON HOLLOW Available 07/06/19 Beautiful home! McKinney, TX - Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Stonebridge Ranch! Green Belt, Lots of Trees. Open and Spacious, Nice Flooring. Access to Beach Club, Tennis, Sand Volleyball, Parks and much more. Pets on case by case basis - $600 pet deposit with $300 of that deposit non-refundable. 2 year lease $1825 or 1 year lease $1875 $45 application fee Apply on line at www.legacy380.com. One time administration fee of $125 due at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent responsible to verify all information

(RLNE2242432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 FALCON HOLLOW have any available units?
5016 FALCON HOLLOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 5016 FALCON HOLLOW currently offering any rent specials?
5016 FALCON HOLLOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 FALCON HOLLOW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5016 FALCON HOLLOW is pet friendly.
Does 5016 FALCON HOLLOW offer parking?
No, 5016 FALCON HOLLOW does not offer parking.
Does 5016 FALCON HOLLOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 FALCON HOLLOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 FALCON HOLLOW have a pool?
No, 5016 FALCON HOLLOW does not have a pool.
Does 5016 FALCON HOLLOW have accessible units?
No, 5016 FALCON HOLLOW does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 FALCON HOLLOW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5016 FALCON HOLLOW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5016 FALCON HOLLOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5016 FALCON HOLLOW does not have units with air conditioning.

