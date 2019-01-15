All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 7 2020 at 3:26 AM

5005 Old Oak Drive

5005 Old Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5005 Old Oak Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Summit View Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Very pretty well maintained 1- story rental in quiet cul de sac. Neatly landscaped with relaxing backyard arbor and open patio. Fruit trees, garden area with full sprinkler system. gourmet kitchen with granite kitchen counter tops, double sink, abundant counter space, ceramic tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has a garden tub, oversized shower, large walk in closet, barn door slider and double sinks. Ceramic tile through out hallways, kitchen breakfast area and bathrooms. Recessed lighting, ceiling fans and decretive lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Old Oak Drive have any available units?
5005 Old Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Old Oak Drive have?
Some of 5005 Old Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Old Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Old Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Old Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Old Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5005 Old Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 5005 Old Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5005 Old Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Old Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Old Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 5005 Old Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Old Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 5005 Old Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Old Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 Old Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

