5005 Old Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Very pretty well maintained 1- story rental in quiet cul de sac. Neatly landscaped with relaxing backyard arbor and open patio. Fruit trees, garden area with full sprinkler system. gourmet kitchen with granite kitchen counter tops, double sink, abundant counter space, ceramic tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has a garden tub, oversized shower, large walk in closet, barn door slider and double sinks. Ceramic tile through out hallways, kitchen breakfast area and bathrooms. Recessed lighting, ceiling fans and decretive lighting.