5004 Diamond Peak Court

Close to Highway 380 & 75 .Wonderful house located in a very good neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. The house has good floor plan, close to the community pool, fish pond. 18 months or longer lease is preferred.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
