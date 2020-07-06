All apartments in McKinney
5004 Diamond Peak Court
5004 Diamond Peak Court

5004 Diamond Peak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5004 Diamond Peak Dr, McKinney, TX 75071
Summit View Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Close to Highway 380 & 75 .Wonderful house located in a very good neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. The house has good floor plan, close to the community pool, fish pond. 18 months or longer lease is preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Diamond Peak Court have any available units?
5004 Diamond Peak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Diamond Peak Court have?
Some of 5004 Diamond Peak Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Diamond Peak Court currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Diamond Peak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Diamond Peak Court pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Diamond Peak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 5004 Diamond Peak Court offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Diamond Peak Court offers parking.
Does 5004 Diamond Peak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Diamond Peak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Diamond Peak Court have a pool?
Yes, 5004 Diamond Peak Court has a pool.
Does 5004 Diamond Peak Court have accessible units?
No, 5004 Diamond Peak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Diamond Peak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5004 Diamond Peak Court has units with dishwashers.

