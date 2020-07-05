Rent Calculator
McKinney, TX
500 Rocky Springs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
500 Rocky Springs Drive
500 Rocky Springs Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
500 Rocky Springs Dr, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 Rocky Springs Drive have any available units?
500 Rocky Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 500 Rocky Springs Drive have?
Some of 500 Rocky Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 500 Rocky Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 Rocky Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Rocky Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 500 Rocky Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 500 Rocky Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 500 Rocky Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 500 Rocky Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Rocky Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Rocky Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 500 Rocky Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 500 Rocky Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 500 Rocky Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Rocky Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Rocky Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
