Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 500 Mount Olive Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
500 Mount Olive Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
500 Mount Olive Avenue
500 Mount Olive Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
500 Mount Olive Avenue, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home in Westridge. Open and light filled with a wonderful floor plan. Great backyard and walking distance to new elementary school currently being built in the community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 Mount Olive Avenue have any available units?
500 Mount Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 500 Mount Olive Avenue have?
Some of 500 Mount Olive Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 500 Mount Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
500 Mount Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Mount Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 500 Mount Olive Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 500 Mount Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 500 Mount Olive Avenue offers parking.
Does 500 Mount Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Mount Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Mount Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 500 Mount Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 500 Mount Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 500 Mount Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Mount Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Mount Olive Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Similar Pages
McKinney 1 Bedrooms
McKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200
McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebridge Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Collin County Community College District
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center