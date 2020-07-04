All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4920 Rushden Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4920 Rushden Rd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4920 Rushden Rd.

4920 Rushden Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4920 Rushden Road, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bath in Mckinney! - Great one story house in quiet neighborhood. Hardwood floors in living areas. Neutral colors throughout. Granite countertops in kitchen. Cover patio. Community amenities one block away. Allen ISD! Call Kailey Calhoun 214-535-5744 for more details!

(RLNE4707133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 Rushden Rd. have any available units?
4920 Rushden Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 Rushden Rd. have?
Some of 4920 Rushden Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 Rushden Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Rushden Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Rushden Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4920 Rushden Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4920 Rushden Rd. offer parking?
No, 4920 Rushden Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4920 Rushden Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 Rushden Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Rushden Rd. have a pool?
No, 4920 Rushden Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4920 Rushden Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4920 Rushden Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Rushden Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4920 Rushden Rd. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center