Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4913 Fox Ridge Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4913 Fox Ridge Lane
4913 Fox Ridge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4913 Fox Ridge Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open floor plan with fireplace. High ceilings, master bedroom is split from other bedroom for privacy. Full
sprinklered system to include landscape and lawn maintenance which is provided by landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4913 Fox Ridge Lane have any available units?
4913 Fox Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4913 Fox Ridge Lane have?
Some of 4913 Fox Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4913 Fox Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4913 Fox Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 Fox Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4913 Fox Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 4913 Fox Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4913 Fox Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 4913 Fox Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4913 Fox Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 Fox Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 4913 Fox Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4913 Fox Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4913 Fox Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 Fox Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4913 Fox Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
