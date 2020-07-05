Sign Up
4908 Mountain Ridge Lane
4908 Mountain Ridge Lane
4908 Mountain Ridge Drive
No Longer Available
Location
4908 Mountain Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great house new carpet, paint applainces
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane have any available units?
4908 Mountain Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane have?
Some of 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Mountain Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4908 Mountain Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
