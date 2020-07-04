Rent Calculator
4825 Eider Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4825 Eider Dr
4825 Eider Drive
No Longer Available
Location
4825 Eider Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Mallard Lakes at Mckinney
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan. 2 dining areas. Split bedroom design. Lots of tile and wood floors, no carpet. Rear wrap garage. Covered Patio. Pets allowed with owners approval and pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4825 Eider Dr have any available units?
4825 Eider Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4825 Eider Dr have?
Some of 4825 Eider Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4825 Eider Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4825 Eider Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 Eider Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 Eider Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4825 Eider Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4825 Eider Dr offers parking.
Does 4825 Eider Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4825 Eider Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 Eider Dr have a pool?
No, 4825 Eider Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4825 Eider Dr have accessible units?
No, 4825 Eider Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 Eider Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4825 Eider Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
