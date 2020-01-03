A nice 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 story house . Clean carpet , privacy masteroom , open kitchen maintain well . near school, supermarket, hospital . a quiet ,convenient place for living . pictures will be upload sunday .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane have any available units?
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
What amenities does 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane have?
Some of 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Mountain Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.