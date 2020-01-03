All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4821 Mountain Ridge Lane
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:46 AM

4821 Mountain Ridge Lane

4821 Mountain Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4821 Mountain Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A nice 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 story house . Clean carpet , privacy masteroom , open kitchen maintain well . near school, supermarket, hospital . a quiet ,convenient place for living . pictures will be upload sunday .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane have any available units?
4821 Mountain Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane have?
Some of 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Mountain Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4821 Mountain Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center