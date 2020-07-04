All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4820 Rushden Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4820 Rushden Road
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:35 PM

4820 Rushden Road

4820 Rushden Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4820 Rushden Road, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 1.5 Story home in McKinney with 4 Bedroom and 3.5 bath plus study, formal dining, Family room, Kitchen. Covered Patio, Community Pool and Park. Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Rushden Road have any available units?
4820 Rushden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 Rushden Road have?
Some of 4820 Rushden Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 Rushden Road currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Rushden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Rushden Road pet-friendly?
No, 4820 Rushden Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4820 Rushden Road offer parking?
Yes, 4820 Rushden Road offers parking.
Does 4820 Rushden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 Rushden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Rushden Road have a pool?
Yes, 4820 Rushden Road has a pool.
Does 4820 Rushden Road have accessible units?
No, 4820 Rushden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Rushden Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 Rushden Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center