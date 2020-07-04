4820 Rushden Road

Beautiful 1.5 Story home in McKinney with 4 Bedroom and 3.5 bath plus study, formal dining, Family room, Kitchen. Covered Patio, Community Pool and Park. Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
