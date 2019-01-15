All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:26 AM

4820 Lasso Lane

4820 Lasso Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4820 Lasso Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with master down located at back of home overlooking large back yard. Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, large island, stainless appliances including stainless refrigerator! New washer and dryer included! Beautiful hardwood floors in entrance, dining, breakfast room and family room. 4 bedrooms and game room upstairs. Balcony is accessed from game room. LANDLORD PROVIDES COMPLETE YARD MAINTENANCE.
TWO YEAR LEASE REQUIRED. Pets accepted on a case by case. No aggressive dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Lasso Lane have any available units?
4820 Lasso Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 Lasso Lane have?
Some of 4820 Lasso Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 Lasso Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Lasso Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Lasso Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4820 Lasso Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4820 Lasso Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4820 Lasso Lane offers parking.
Does 4820 Lasso Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4820 Lasso Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Lasso Lane have a pool?
No, 4820 Lasso Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4820 Lasso Lane have accessible units?
No, 4820 Lasso Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Lasso Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 Lasso Lane has units with dishwashers.

