4820 Lasso Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 5 bedroom home with master down located at back of home overlooking large back yard. Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, large island, stainless appliances including stainless refrigerator! New washer and dryer included! Beautiful hardwood floors in entrance, dining, breakfast room and family room. 4 bedrooms and game room upstairs. Balcony is accessed from game room. LANDLORD PROVIDES COMPLETE YARD MAINTENANCE.

TWO YEAR LEASE REQUIRED. Pets accepted on a case by case. No aggressive dogs.