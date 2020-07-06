All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4813 Rustic Ridge Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:02 AM

4813 Rustic Ridge Drive

4813 Rustic Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4813 Rustic Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Great location, easy commute with all major highway, 5 min away from Costco and restaurants, Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive have any available units?
4813 Rustic Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4813 Rustic Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4813 Rustic Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center