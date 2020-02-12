4813 Newbridge Drive

Charming Cape Cod Style Single Story with Oversized Front Porch*Super Convenient Location Just Off 121 & Lake Forest*Community Pool*Spacious & Open with High Ceilings & Gourmet Island Kitchen*Stainless Fridge Included*Large Open Family Room with Gorgeous Cast Stone Fireplace*Private Study with French Doors*Secluded Oversized Master Suite with Jetted Tub*Split Bedroom Design with Gameroom in between bedrooms*Nice Sized Yard & Patio Out Back. Includes the Refrig.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
