4813 Newbridge Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Charming Cape Cod Style Single Story with Oversized Front Porch*Super Convenient Location Just Off 121 & Lake Forest*Community Pool*Spacious & Open with High Ceilings & Gourmet Island Kitchen*Stainless Fridge Included*Large Open Family Room with Gorgeous Cast Stone Fireplace*Private Study with French Doors*Secluded Oversized Master Suite with Jetted Tub*Split Bedroom Design with Gameroom in between bedrooms*Nice Sized Yard & Patio Out Back. Includes the Refrig.