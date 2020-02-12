All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4813 Newbridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4813 Newbridge Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:33 PM

4813 Newbridge Drive

4813 Newbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4813 Newbridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Charming Cape Cod Style Single Story with Oversized Front Porch*Super Convenient Location Just Off 121 & Lake Forest*Community Pool*Spacious & Open with High Ceilings & Gourmet Island Kitchen*Stainless Fridge Included*Large Open Family Room with Gorgeous Cast Stone Fireplace*Private Study with French Doors*Secluded Oversized Master Suite with Jetted Tub*Split Bedroom Design with Gameroom in between bedrooms*Nice Sized Yard & Patio Out Back. Includes the Refrig.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 Newbridge Drive have any available units?
4813 Newbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4813 Newbridge Drive have?
Some of 4813 Newbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 Newbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4813 Newbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 Newbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4813 Newbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4813 Newbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4813 Newbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4813 Newbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 Newbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 Newbridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4813 Newbridge Drive has a pool.
Does 4813 Newbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4813 Newbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 Newbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4813 Newbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center