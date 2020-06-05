4813 Brookridge Avenue

Amenities
Single-story, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Completely remodeled home. Light grey wall color, luxury grey tone plank throughout. Family room w corner brick fireplace open to kitchen & breakfast nook. Kitchen with granite countertop, undermount sink & white subway tile. New stainless steel electric range and new microwave. Split bedroom floorplan w master bedroom towards back of home. Master bathroom with granite countertop, new sink & oil-rubbed faucets & door, luxury vinyl throughout. Home is located near Hwy380, Baylor Medical - McKinney close to retail, restaurants Costco, AMC theater, 24-Hour Fitness & McKinney Trade Day. Minimum lease of 12 months. Pet size & breed allowed on case-by-case basis.