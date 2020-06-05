All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:27 PM

4813 Brookridge Avenue

4813 Brookridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4813 Brookridge Avenue, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Single-story, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Completely remodeled home. Light grey wall color, luxury grey tone plank throughout. Family room w corner brick fireplace open to kitchen & breakfast nook. Kitchen with granite countertop, undermount sink & white subway tile. New stainless steel electric range and new microwave. Split bedroom floorplan w master bedroom towards back of home. Master bathroom with granite countertop, new sink & oil-rubbed faucets & door, luxury vinyl throughout. Home is located near Hwy380, Baylor Medical - McKinney close to retail, restaurants Costco, AMC theater, 24-Hour Fitness & McKinney Trade Day. Minimum lease of 12 months. Pet size & breed allowed on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 Brookridge Avenue have any available units?
4813 Brookridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4813 Brookridge Avenue have?
Some of 4813 Brookridge Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 Brookridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4813 Brookridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 Brookridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4813 Brookridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4813 Brookridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 4813 Brookridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4813 Brookridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 Brookridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 Brookridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 4813 Brookridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4813 Brookridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4813 Brookridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 Brookridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4813 Brookridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.

