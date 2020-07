Amenities

Beautiful K Hovnanian home in Village Park subdivision of McKinney. Wood flooring in entry, living, dining and kitchen~nook. Crown moulding. Wrought iron balusters. Granite in kitchen and master. Oversized island and stainless steel appliances. Master and second bedroom on first floor. Corner stone fireplace. Covered front porch and back patio. Gameroom. Allen ISD! Just minutes from the DNT and 75~Central. Lawn care included.