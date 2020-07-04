All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:39 AM

4801 Rustic Ridge Dr

4801 Rustic Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4801 Rustic Ridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4801 Rustic Ridge Dr, Mckinney, TX 75071 - Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,479 sq ft, 1 story home in Mckinney! Spacious living room with beautiful wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

(RLNE5118059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr have any available units?
4801 Rustic Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr have?
Some of 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Rustic Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4801 Rustic Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

