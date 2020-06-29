Rent Calculator
4800 Witten Park Way
4800 Witten Park Way
4800 Witten Park Way
Location
4800 Witten Park Way, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location Convenient to Hwy 121, Dallas N Tollway and Hwy 75!! Gorgeous single story, great floorplan, steps from several parks and shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4800 Witten Park Way have any available units?
4800 Witten Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 4800 Witten Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Witten Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Witten Park Way pet-friendly?
No, 4800 Witten Park Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 4800 Witten Park Way offer parking?
No, 4800 Witten Park Way does not offer parking.
Does 4800 Witten Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Witten Park Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Witten Park Way have a pool?
No, 4800 Witten Park Way does not have a pool.
Does 4800 Witten Park Way have accessible units?
No, 4800 Witten Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Witten Park Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4800 Witten Park Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4800 Witten Park Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4800 Witten Park Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
