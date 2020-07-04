4725 Brighton Drive

Great location and close to major highways. McKinney ISD! Cute 3 bedroom home with 2 baths. Fresh paint inside and new flooring in all bedrooms. The neighborhood has a community pool and parks for you to enjoy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
