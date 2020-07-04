All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
4725 Brighton Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

4725 Brighton Drive

4725 Brighton Drive · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4725 Brighton Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location and close to major highways. McKinney ISD! Cute 3 bedroom home with 2 baths. Fresh paint inside and new flooring in all bedrooms. The neighborhood has a community pool and parks for you to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 Brighton Drive have any available units?
4725 Brighton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4725 Brighton Drive have?
Some of 4725 Brighton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 Brighton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4725 Brighton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 Brighton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4725 Brighton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4725 Brighton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4725 Brighton Drive offers parking.
Does 4725 Brighton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 Brighton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 Brighton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4725 Brighton Drive has a pool.
Does 4725 Brighton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4725 Brighton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 Brighton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4725 Brighton Drive has units with dishwashers.

