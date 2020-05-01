Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4609 Green Meadow Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4609 Green Meadow Drive
4609 Green Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4609 Green Meadow Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4609 Green Meadow Drive have any available units?
4609 Green Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4609 Green Meadow Drive have?
Some of 4609 Green Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4609 Green Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Green Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Green Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4609 Green Meadow Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 4609 Green Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4609 Green Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 4609 Green Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 Green Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Green Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4609 Green Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Green Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4609 Green Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Green Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 Green Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
