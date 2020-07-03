NO CARPET! Excellent choice great location, good condition. Big kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space as well as a breakfast nook. All 4 room upstairs, but guest room split with Master. Large Backyard. You will love this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4605 Willow Way Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
What amenities does 4605 Willow Way Drive have?
Some of 4605 Willow Way Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Willow Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Willow Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.