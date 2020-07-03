All apartments in McKinney
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:24 PM

4605 Spanish Moss Drive

4605 Spanish Moss Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4605 Spanish Moss Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,462 sq ft, 2 story home in McKinney! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Spanish Moss Drive have any available units?
4605 Spanish Moss Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 Spanish Moss Drive have?
Some of 4605 Spanish Moss Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Spanish Moss Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Spanish Moss Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Spanish Moss Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4605 Spanish Moss Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4605 Spanish Moss Drive offer parking?
No, 4605 Spanish Moss Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4605 Spanish Moss Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Spanish Moss Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Spanish Moss Drive have a pool?
No, 4605 Spanish Moss Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4605 Spanish Moss Drive have accessible units?
No, 4605 Spanish Moss Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Spanish Moss Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 Spanish Moss Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

