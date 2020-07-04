All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4604 Courtside Drive

4604 Courtside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4604 Courtside Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
A Rare Opportunity. A Like-New Home in a Prime Location. Live with security and assurance. This home has it all: New Roof, New Energy Efficient Central Heat, New Energy Efficient Central AC, New Flooring, New Paint, New Blinds, and other new items throughout the home. This 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath is spacious with an over-sized master suite, walk-in closet, large 2nd & 3rd bedrooms, game room, and an open-floor plan perfect for entertaining.
Good credit and Minimum Income of 3x rental amount required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Courtside Drive have any available units?
4604 Courtside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Courtside Drive have?
Some of 4604 Courtside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Courtside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Courtside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Courtside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4604 Courtside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4604 Courtside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4604 Courtside Drive offers parking.
Does 4604 Courtside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Courtside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Courtside Drive have a pool?
No, 4604 Courtside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Courtside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4604 Courtside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Courtside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4604 Courtside Drive has units with dishwashers.

