4604 Courtside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking

A Rare Opportunity. A Like-New Home in a Prime Location. Live with security and assurance. This home has it all: New Roof, New Energy Efficient Central Heat, New Energy Efficient Central AC, New Flooring, New Paint, New Blinds, and other new items throughout the home. This 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath is spacious with an over-sized master suite, walk-in closet, large 2nd & 3rd bedrooms, game room, and an open-floor plan perfect for entertaining.

Good credit and Minimum Income of 3x rental amount required.