Beautiful 1 story with 3 bedrooms plus a study. Kitchen has large island, 442 in cabinets. Corian counter tops, tile backsplash, master bath has dual sink, garden tub and separate shower. Large utility room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4529 Worchester Lane have any available units?
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
What amenities does 4529 Worchester Lane have?
Some of 4529 Worchester Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 Worchester Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4529 Worchester Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.