All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4529 Worchester Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4529 Worchester Lane
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:30 AM

4529 Worchester Lane

4529 Worchester Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4529 Worchester Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 story with 3 bedrooms plus a study. Kitchen has large island, 442 in cabinets. Corian counter tops, tile backsplash, master bath has dual sink, garden tub and separate shower. Large utility room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 Worchester Lane have any available units?
4529 Worchester Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4529 Worchester Lane have?
Some of 4529 Worchester Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 Worchester Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4529 Worchester Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 Worchester Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4529 Worchester Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4529 Worchester Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4529 Worchester Lane offers parking.
Does 4529 Worchester Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4529 Worchester Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 Worchester Lane have a pool?
No, 4529 Worchester Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4529 Worchester Lane have accessible units?
No, 4529 Worchester Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 Worchester Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4529 Worchester Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center