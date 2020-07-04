4517 Worchester Lane

Great location with easy access to Hwy 121 and great floor plan for either 3 bed + study or Study could be 4th bedroom. Spacious island kitchen with breakfast area. Nice landscaping and great flagstone patio for entertaining. Available Now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
