4509 Brighton Drive

Beautiful home close to highway, shopping in highly sought after McKinney School District. Hardwood floors in living and dining. Dual Sinks, jetted tub in master bath, high ceilings in living and dining room, refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
