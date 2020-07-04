All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4509 Brighton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4509 Brighton Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4509 Brighton Drive

4509 Brighton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4509 Brighton Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home close to highway, shopping in highly sought after McKinney School District. Hardwood floors in living and dining. Dual Sinks, jetted tub in master bath, high ceilings in living and dining room, refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 Brighton Drive have any available units?
4509 Brighton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4509 Brighton Drive have?
Some of 4509 Brighton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 Brighton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4509 Brighton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 Brighton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4509 Brighton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4509 Brighton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4509 Brighton Drive offers parking.
Does 4509 Brighton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 Brighton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 Brighton Drive have a pool?
No, 4509 Brighton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4509 Brighton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4509 Brighton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 Brighton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 Brighton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center