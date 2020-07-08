4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail

Amenities

Master planned TPC Craig Ranch North Community. Frisco ISD. Fantastic 1 story home with 3 bedroom, plus a study. Kitchen features GRANITE counters, FARM sink & GAS Range. Spacious master retreat with beautiful vanity, garden tub, separate shower & gorgeous travertine tiles. RING doorbell & updated, energy efficient LED lighting throughout. Entertain on your beautiful stamped concrete patio with extended pergola covering & BoB cedar fence. And don't miss the extended walkway from patio to private side yard storage area! Craig Ranch offers parks, swimming, tennis, jogging trails, skate park & much more! Walking distance to Community Pool.