Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:15 AM

4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail

4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Master planned TPC Craig Ranch North Community. Frisco ISD. Fantastic 1 story home with 3 bedroom, plus a study. Kitchen features GRANITE counters, FARM sink & GAS Range. Spacious master retreat with beautiful vanity, garden tub, separate shower & gorgeous travertine tiles. RING doorbell & updated, energy efficient LED lighting throughout. Entertain on your beautiful stamped concrete patio with extended pergola covering & BoB cedar fence. And don't miss the extended walkway from patio to private side yard storage area! Craig Ranch offers parks, swimming, tennis, jogging trails, skate park & much more! Walking distance to Community Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail have any available units?
4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail have?
Some of 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail offers parking.
Does 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail has a pool.
Does 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail have accessible units?
No, 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 Rancho Del Norte Trail has units with dishwashers.

