Landlord pays for pool maintenance with qualified tenants. Backyard paradise with swimming pool. nice 3 bed 2 bath. Master Shower area is updated with sitting area. Updated energy efficient windows. Ceiling fan in each room. Updated ceramic tile and updated carpet. New dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4425 Durango Lane have any available units?
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
What amenities does 4425 Durango Lane have?
Some of 4425 Durango Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Durango Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Durango Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.