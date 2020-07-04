All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:09 AM

4410 Courtside Drive

4410 Courtside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4410 Courtside Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Courtside Drive have any available units?
4410 Courtside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 4410 Courtside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Courtside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Courtside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4410 Courtside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4410 Courtside Drive offer parking?
No, 4410 Courtside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4410 Courtside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 Courtside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Courtside Drive have a pool?
No, 4410 Courtside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Courtside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4410 Courtside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Courtside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 Courtside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4410 Courtside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4410 Courtside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

