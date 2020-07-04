All apartments in McKinney
4405 Cordova Lane
4405 Cordova Lane

4405 Cordova Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4405 Cordova Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A spacious 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Two living rooms one with a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances, a kitchen island and an electric stove with a built-in microwave! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Cordova Lane have any available units?
4405 Cordova Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 Cordova Lane have?
Some of 4405 Cordova Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Cordova Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Cordova Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Cordova Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4405 Cordova Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4405 Cordova Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4405 Cordova Lane offers parking.
Does 4405 Cordova Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Cordova Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Cordova Lane have a pool?
No, 4405 Cordova Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Cordova Lane have accessible units?
No, 4405 Cordova Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Cordova Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 Cordova Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

