4405 Cordova Lane

pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A spacious 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Two living rooms one with a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances, a kitchen island and an electric stove with a built-in microwave! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.