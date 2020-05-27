All apartments in McKinney
Last updated January 10 2020 at 4:16 PM

4403 Santa Cruz Lane

4403 Santa Cruz Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4403 Santa Cruz Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!

** Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,867 sq ft, 1 story home in McKinney! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4403 Santa Cruz Lane have any available units?
4403 Santa Cruz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 4403 Santa Cruz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4403 Santa Cruz Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 Santa Cruz Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4403 Santa Cruz Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4403 Santa Cruz Lane offer parking?
No, 4403 Santa Cruz Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4403 Santa Cruz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4403 Santa Cruz Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 Santa Cruz Lane have a pool?
No, 4403 Santa Cruz Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4403 Santa Cruz Lane have accessible units?
No, 4403 Santa Cruz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 Santa Cruz Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4403 Santa Cruz Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4403 Santa Cruz Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4403 Santa Cruz Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

