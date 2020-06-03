All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 28 2019 at 5:05 PM

4401 Seville Lane

4401 Seville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Seville Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,828 sq ft, 1 story home in McKinney! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 Seville Lane have any available units?
4401 Seville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 Seville Lane have?
Some of 4401 Seville Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 Seville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Seville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Seville Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4401 Seville Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4401 Seville Lane offer parking?
No, 4401 Seville Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4401 Seville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 Seville Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Seville Lane have a pool?
No, 4401 Seville Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4401 Seville Lane have accessible units?
No, 4401 Seville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Seville Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4401 Seville Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

