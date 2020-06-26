All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4401 Santa Fe Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4401 Santa Fe Lane
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:39 AM

4401 Santa Fe Lane

4401 Santa Fe Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4401 Santa Fe Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just updated and move-in ready! No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 Santa Fe Lane have any available units?
4401 Santa Fe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 Santa Fe Lane have?
Some of 4401 Santa Fe Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 Santa Fe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Santa Fe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Santa Fe Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4401 Santa Fe Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4401 Santa Fe Lane offer parking?
No, 4401 Santa Fe Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4401 Santa Fe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 Santa Fe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Santa Fe Lane have a pool?
No, 4401 Santa Fe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4401 Santa Fe Lane have accessible units?
No, 4401 Santa Fe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Santa Fe Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 Santa Fe Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center