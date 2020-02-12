All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4317 Durango Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4317 Durango Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4317 Durango Lane

4317 Durango Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4317 Durango Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location move in ready home. Fresh painted 4 beds 2 baths house. Only minutes to hwy-121 and 75! Two dinning area. cozy living room with wood burning fireplace. Split bedroom floor plan. Spacious master bedroom and walking in closet.
Updated all windows to high quality energy saving Low E vinyl window.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Durango Lane have any available units?
4317 Durango Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4317 Durango Lane have?
Some of 4317 Durango Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 Durango Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Durango Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Durango Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4317 Durango Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4317 Durango Lane offer parking?
No, 4317 Durango Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4317 Durango Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4317 Durango Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Durango Lane have a pool?
No, 4317 Durango Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Durango Lane have accessible units?
No, 4317 Durango Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Durango Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4317 Durango Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center