Great location move in ready home. Fresh painted 4 beds 2 baths house. Only minutes to hwy-121 and 75! Two dinning area. cozy living room with wood burning fireplace. Split bedroom floor plan. Spacious master bedroom and walking in closet. Updated all windows to high quality energy saving Low E vinyl window.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4317 Durango Lane have any available units?
4317 Durango Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4317 Durango Lane have?
Some of 4317 Durango Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 Durango Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Durango Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.