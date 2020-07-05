fresh painted 3 beds 2 baths house in prime location! only minutes to hwy-121! two dinning area. cozy living room with wood burning fireplace. spacious master bedroom and closet. large yard! come to check it out before it is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4316 Sarasota Lane have any available units?
4316 Sarasota Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 4316 Sarasota Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Sarasota Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.