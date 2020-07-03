All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4315 Durango Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4315 Durango Lane
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:04 AM

4315 Durango Lane

4315 Durango Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4315 Durango Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,667 sq ft, 1 story home in McKinney! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 Durango Lane have any available units?
4315 Durango Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 Durango Lane have?
Some of 4315 Durango Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 Durango Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4315 Durango Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 Durango Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4315 Durango Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4315 Durango Lane offer parking?
No, 4315 Durango Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4315 Durango Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 Durango Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 Durango Lane have a pool?
No, 4315 Durango Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4315 Durango Lane have accessible units?
No, 4315 Durango Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 Durango Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4315 Durango Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center