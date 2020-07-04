Rent Calculator
Home
McKinney, TX
4309 Furrow Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:58 AM
4309 Furrow Drive
4309 Furrow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4309 Furrow Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, corner lot in the sought after Frisco schools and next to a park !! It has it all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4309 Furrow Drive have any available units?
4309 Furrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 4309 Furrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Furrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Furrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Furrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 4309 Furrow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4309 Furrow Drive offers parking.
Does 4309 Furrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 Furrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Furrow Drive have a pool?
No, 4309 Furrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Furrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4309 Furrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Furrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4309 Furrow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4309 Furrow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4309 Furrow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
