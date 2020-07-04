All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4309 Furrow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4309 Furrow Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:58 AM

4309 Furrow Drive

4309 Furrow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4309 Furrow Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, corner lot in the sought after Frisco schools and next to a park !! It has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Furrow Drive have any available units?
4309 Furrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 4309 Furrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Furrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Furrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Furrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4309 Furrow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4309 Furrow Drive offers parking.
Does 4309 Furrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 Furrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Furrow Drive have a pool?
No, 4309 Furrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Furrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4309 Furrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Furrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4309 Furrow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4309 Furrow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4309 Furrow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center