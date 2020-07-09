All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4213 Magnolia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4213 Magnolia
Last updated April 24 2020 at 3:16 PM

4213 Magnolia

4213 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4213 Magnolia Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated home, New carpets, fresh paint, updated ceramic in both showers, Great size back yard.
Mckinney Isd. Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Magnolia have any available units?
4213 Magnolia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 Magnolia have?
Some of 4213 Magnolia's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 Magnolia currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Magnolia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Magnolia pet-friendly?
No, 4213 Magnolia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4213 Magnolia offer parking?
No, 4213 Magnolia does not offer parking.
Does 4213 Magnolia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Magnolia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Magnolia have a pool?
No, 4213 Magnolia does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Magnolia have accessible units?
No, 4213 Magnolia does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Magnolia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 Magnolia has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Parkside at Craig Ranch
6130 Alma Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center