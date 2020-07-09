Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4213 Magnolia
Last updated April 24 2020 at 3:16 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4213 Magnolia
4213 Magnolia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4213 Magnolia Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated home, New carpets, fresh paint, updated ceramic in both showers, Great size back yard.
Mckinney Isd. Great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4213 Magnolia have any available units?
4213 Magnolia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4213 Magnolia have?
Some of 4213 Magnolia's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4213 Magnolia currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Magnolia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Magnolia pet-friendly?
No, 4213 Magnolia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 4213 Magnolia offer parking?
No, 4213 Magnolia does not offer parking.
Does 4213 Magnolia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Magnolia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Magnolia have a pool?
No, 4213 Magnolia does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Magnolia have accessible units?
No, 4213 Magnolia does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Magnolia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 Magnolia has units with dishwashers.
