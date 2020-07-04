All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:46 AM

4208 Brookstone Drive

4208 Brookstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4208 Brookstone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
media room
4208 Brookstone Drive Available 12/01/19 Award Winning Drees Home is a beautiful two-story perfect for a family and in the award-winning Frisco ISD. The main level includes a bright and open living space with both a formal dining room and casual breakfast room, plus a family room with a cozy fi - Award-Winning Drees Home is a beautiful two-story perfect for a family and in the award-winning Frisco ISD. The main level includes a bright and open living space with both a formal dining room and casual breakfast room, plus a family room with a cozy fireplace and a gourmet kitchen. The luxurious master suite and a private guest bedroom are on the first floor. The second level is the perfect kids' space with a loft, game and media rooms, and two bedrooms. New build, must see! Photos are of like property and may not be an exact representation of the listed property. Must see before 3 pm.

(RLNE5273557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
4208 Brookstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 4208 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Brookstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4208 Brookstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4208 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
No, 4208 Brookstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4208 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 Brookstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
No, 4208 Brookstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4208 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4208 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 Brookstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4208 Brookstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4208 Brookstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

