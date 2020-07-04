All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 4204 Talbot Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
4204 Talbot Lane
Last updated August 14 2019 at 6:32 PM

4204 Talbot Lane

4204 Talbot Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4204 Talbot Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Great location. Near 121 and 75, close to shopping, fitness center and cenima. Walking to elementary school, community pool. Three bedroom plus study. New carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Talbot Lane have any available units?
4204 Talbot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 Talbot Lane have?
Some of 4204 Talbot Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Talbot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Talbot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Talbot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4204 Talbot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 4204 Talbot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4204 Talbot Lane offers parking.
Does 4204 Talbot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Talbot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Talbot Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4204 Talbot Lane has a pool.
Does 4204 Talbot Lane have accessible units?
No, 4204 Talbot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Talbot Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Talbot Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center