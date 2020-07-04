Rent Calculator
4204 Talbot Lane
Last updated August 14 2019 at 6:32 PM
4204 Talbot Lane
4204 Talbot Lane
No Longer Available
Location
4204 Talbot Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Great location. Near 121 and 75, close to shopping, fitness center and cenima. Walking to elementary school, community pool. Three bedroom plus study. New carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4204 Talbot Lane have any available units?
4204 Talbot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4204 Talbot Lane have?
Some of 4204 Talbot Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4204 Talbot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Talbot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Talbot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4204 Talbot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 4204 Talbot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4204 Talbot Lane offers parking.
Does 4204 Talbot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Talbot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Talbot Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4204 Talbot Lane has a pool.
Does 4204 Talbot Lane have accessible units?
No, 4204 Talbot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Talbot Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Talbot Lane has units with dishwashers.
