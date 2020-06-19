All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 417 Twin Knoll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
417 Twin Knoll Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:04 AM

417 Twin Knoll Drive

417 Twin Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

417 Twin Knoll Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Handsome traditional in Trinity Heights, near Oak Hollow golf course. Three living areas, large rooms, master down, gameroom up. High ceilings, study on first floor, open kitchen. Ceramic tile in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Twin Knoll Drive have any available units?
417 Twin Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Twin Knoll Drive have?
Some of 417 Twin Knoll Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Twin Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
417 Twin Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Twin Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 417 Twin Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 417 Twin Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 417 Twin Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 417 Twin Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Twin Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Twin Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 417 Twin Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 417 Twin Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 417 Twin Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Twin Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Twin Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center