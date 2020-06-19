417 Twin Knoll Drive

Handsome traditional in Trinity Heights, near Oak Hollow golf course. Three living areas, large rooms, master down, gameroom up. High ceilings, study on first floor, open kitchen. Ceramic tile in all baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
